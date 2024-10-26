Let the games end: Athletes have better platforms than Commonwealth Games

One week in October 2024 has underlined in stark terms the truth that the Commonwealth has outlived its utility, if it ever had any. On Tuesday, an Australian senator and indigenous people’s activist heckled King Charles on a visit to Canberra accusing Britain of committing genocide and demanding back the land his colonising ancestors pinched from the continent’s original inhabitants. On Friday, the biannual Commonwealth Heads of Government (or Chogm) meeting was dominated by pointless discussions of reparations that Britain should pay Caribbean nations for slavery. Britannia may have ruled the waves on the back of colonies and slaves. Now