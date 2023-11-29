Sensex (1.10%)
Limits to supply chain diversification

Emerging trends demonstrate intensification of indirect supply chain integration with China

supply chain
Premium

Amita Batra
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
The supply chain agreement signed earlier this month by all 14 Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) member countries within 18 months of its launch is commendable. Recent systemic shocks and geopolitical events have caused major disruptions in supply chain operations, with consequent impacts on the flow of goods and services, including essential commodities like food and medicines. Preventing disruptions and ensuring supply chain resilience is, therefore, an important objective for most developed and developing nations. 

The agreement aims at establishing three new bodies: The IPEF Supply Chain Council, a supply chain crisis response network, and a labour advisory board. The Council will identify “critical sectors” and “key goods” and develop sector-specific action plans that will include, among others, diversification of input sources,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : BS Opinion Supply chain Trade exports

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

