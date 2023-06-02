Lines on the map

In this section

The road to Dawki is rough and patchy. The low-floating clouds of Meghalaya have decided not to accompany us on this route, where men and machines are busy ravaging the limestone-rich mountains. Big chunks of once lush peaks are being scooped out and the stones loaded on to trucks waiting on the dusty road. These trucks will head to the Bangladesh border, on which Dawki sits. Time after time the courts have flagged this wonton plundering but the mining and quarrying continues.

It’s not a sight I had expected to come across on what was to be a pleasant journey to the Dawki river, which is known for blue-green waters so clear that the boats sailing on them appear to be floating on air. More disappointment awaits at the destination. We’ve chosen the wrong time of the year for Dawki. It has rained and the pre-monsoon showers have disturbed the placid river, bringing up the sediment and leaving the waters muddy.

Standing on the wide and rock

