Lines on the map

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The road to Dawki is rough and patchy. The low-floating clouds of Meghalaya have decided not to accompany us on this route, where men and machines are busy ravaging the limestone-rich mountains. Big chunks of once lush peaks are being scooped out and the stones loaded on to trucks waiting on the dusty road. These trucks will head to the Bangladesh border, on which Dawki sits. Time after time the courts have flagged this wonton plundering but the mining and quarrying continues.
It’s not a sight I had expected to come across on what was to be a pleasant journey to the Dawki river, which is known for blue-green waters so clear that the boats sailing on them appear to be floating on air. More disappointment awaits at the destination. We’ve chosen the wrong time of the year for Dawki. It has rained and the pre-monsoon showers have disturbed the placid river, bringing up the sediment and leaving the waters muddy.
Standing on the wide and rock
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or