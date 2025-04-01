Localising politics and power must be a global governance priority

The Trump-era disruptions may be a good time for each country to examine its own economic policies and reform those that have outlived their utility. Many commentators, including some in this paper, have urged India to rethink its protectionist mindset and be open to lower tariffs and more competition. One cannot disagree with this opinion, but it begs a more basic question: Was the world working just fine before Mr Trump ruined it?

My view is that you cannot fix broken global economics by looking only at economic reforms. No country lives in a world where only economics counts; we