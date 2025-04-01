Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Localising politics and power must be a global governance priority

Localising politics and power must be a global governance priority

The world, India included, must push power to the lowest levels of governance to avoid popular alienation from the political process

Politics, power, governance
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

R Jagannathan
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump-era disruptions may be a good time for each country to examine its own economic policies and reform those that have outlived their utility. Many commentators, including some in this paper, have urged India to rethink its protectionist mindset and be open to lower tariffs and more competition. One cannot disagree with this opinion, but it begs a more basic question: Was the world working just fine before Mr Trump ruined it?
 
My view is that you cannot fix broken global economics by looking only at economic reforms. No country lives in a world where only economics counts; we
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Politics power governance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon