Lost for words: India's lesser-known languages are fading by design

Languages die not with a bang but a whimper: Word by word, speaker by speaker, until there’s no one left to pass them on. “Languages have no existence without people,” wrote British linguist David Crystal in Language Death, capturing how spoken tongues fade.

In India, over 250 languages have vanished in five decades, and nearly 400 more are facing extinction, according to the People’s Linguistic Survey of India (PLSI). Unesco lists 197 Indian languages as endangered.

This is cultural deletion. Most language loss happens not by force but by choice. It begins when a parent drops Kurukh in favour of