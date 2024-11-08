Lower import tariffs to diversify IT exports: 6 steps to navigate Trump 2.0

India and the US share a high-stakes strategic and trade partnership. The US is India’s largest trading partner, with trade exceeding $190 billion, and is home to the largest user base for American tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

How should India prepare to benefit under the Trump-led trade era? Here are six actions India can take.

Lower import tariffs: From Donald Trump’s perspective, India has high tariffs, and he has repeatedly labelled the country the “tariff king” over the past five years, citing examples like the 100 per cent tariff on Harley-Davidson motorcycles and 150 per cent on