Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

In this section

Politics and governance in Himachal Pradesh

Limit use of 'fancy adjectives' on labels, ads: FSSAI to food companies

India's food inflation bites harder as risks build for global supplies

5% GST payable on all pre-packaged and labelled jaggery: Karnataka AAR

What is a pre-packaged insolvency resolution process?

The technology of magnetic levitation has been used for decades in transportation. Maglev trains worked on the principle of magnetic forces repelling each other. Now, this technology is making waves on the shop floor and other industrial practices across the world.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com