close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Magnetic levitation on the shop floor

A global food major uses ICT-based tracks for packaging a variety of its products at a factory in western India. Frictionless propulsion makes it 30 per cent faster than traditional conveyor systems

Pranjal Sharma
ict, maglev, magnetic levitation,
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us
The technology of magnetic levitation has been used for decades in transportation. Maglev trains worked on the principle of magnetic forces repelling each other. Now, this technology is making waves on the shop floor and other industrial practices across the world. 
Or

Also Read

What is a pre-packaged insolvency resolution process?

5% GST payable on all pre-packaged and labelled jaggery: Karnataka AAR

PepsiCo's beverage volume logs double-digit growth in September quarter

India's food inflation bites harder as risks build for global supplies

Limit use of 'fancy adjectives' on labels, ads: FSSAI to food companies

April 6 policy, a close call

Reformative to retributive justice

Finnish happiness versus Bhutanese happiness

Every living thing

Politics and governance in Himachal Pradesh

Topics : Artificial intelligence | Technology | Packaged food and beverage | Automation

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon