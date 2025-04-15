Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Make in India to make India stronger: Trade policies, strategy must align

Make in India to make India stronger: Trade policies, strategy must align

Free trade, based on the theory of competitive advantage, benefits everyone in the long run

indian economy, economic growth
Premium

When consumption in an economy grows, assemblers grow faster.

Arun Maira
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump’s trade tantrums to Make America Great Again have upset the global trade regime. His principal target is China. Some countries are scrambling to strike deals with the US. India’s negotiators must be guided by a long-term strategy to build depth in the country’s own industrial capabilities, which have lagged far behind China’s. The history of industrial growth in Japan and China offers useful lessons. They are in much stronger positions to negotiate trade deals with the US than India. The US needs their manufacturers, and they prop up the US economy by investing their huge trade surpluses in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Make in India India trade policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon