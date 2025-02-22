Making nukes great again: How Trump buried non-proliferation forever

As Donald Trump throws Ukraine under a T-90 tank, threatens to grab Greenland from Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) ally Denmark, and brings the Europeans literally to tears, telling them they are on their own to face a rampant, “escape to victory” Vladimir Putin, it is time to raise some questions.

The first is what we asked in the week the invasion began (February 26, 2022, National Interest). Ukraine gave up its nuclear stockpile following the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 in return for security guarantees from Russia, Europe, and the United States (US). It must regret it. The first of