May 13: The JD(S) steps into the future

The results today will decide whether the Janata Dal (Secular) will endure as a party in the days to come or it will blur and just fade away. But in the search for the appropriate punctuation mark f

Or the Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), whose defining feature —secularism — is fairly flexible? It has been in coalition with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress without bothering too much about the secular credentials of either.