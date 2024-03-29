Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

May 25: Before and after

For someone who is such an indefatigable litigant, what is stopping Mr Saxena from using the law to depose Mr Kejriwal?

For someone who is such an indefatigable litigant, what is stopping Mr Saxena from using the law to depose Mr Kejriwal?
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aditi Phadnis
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
Will the Delhi government be dismissed before May 25 or after? This is really the only question. Delhi will have Lok Sabha elections on that day. Taking any action before then could affect the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) chances of winning the Delhi seats. Equally, the longer the war of taunts between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, now behind bars, and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena carries on, the longer Mr Kejriwal will have to prove his point that he is a political prisoner of a repressive regime, not the corrupt scamster the BJP claims he is. Every other day,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

India's future hinges on the Gangetic plain

Indo-Gangetic plain continues to battle pollution despite NCAP: Report

State Assembly polls LIVE: Campaigning to end today at 6 pm in Rajasthan

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

The lunar challenges

A Barbie for Queen Camilla

Why this fuss about income inequality?

Empowering people to monetise their data

Possible outcomes of India-UK trade deal

Topics : BS Opinion Plain politics national politics Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon