Migration to cities source of urban vitality, shouldn't be pushed away

For decades, Indian cities have been magnets of opportunity, offering hope for social mobility. Millions of migrants have moved from the rural hinterlands to urban areas. From the textile mills of Mumbai to the tech parks of Bengaluru, they are the hidden force that continues to power India’s urban transformation. This movement has not been incidental to India’s growth story, but central to it. Yet, an emerging pattern of fear-based governance now threatens this circulatory system, raising the question of whether India’s cities can continue to serve as engines of migration and, by extension, engines of economic growth and development.