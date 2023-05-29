close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Modern Times redux

When trust is broken and management is dehumanised, there are no winners in the end

Indrajit Gupta
labourers, migrant labourers, labour law
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us
A week ago, news reports trickled in about Wistron shutting down its iPhone assembly production in India and shifting its other manufacturing operations to countries like Vietnam and Mexico. There may have been profitability pressures at stake — and an inability to compete with the larger Apple suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron. The Tata group is now stepping into the void by buying out the entire Wistron plant on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
It remains to be seen whether the Tata group is able to run the unit profitably and in a sustainable manner. Beyond the usual business imperatives, there is also the issue of a record of poor industrial relations — something that doesn’t get sufficient attention these days.
Less than three years ago, violence erupted at Wistron’s factory when, according to the police complaint, “5,000 contract labourers and 2,000 unknown culprits vandalised the factory”. Now, violence of this ki
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam

Youth employment remains the Achilles' heel in the Indian labour market

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

Modi govt at 9: As 2nd innings nears close, some unfinished business

How to build your personal brand

India's leadership conundrum

Fixing Air India

The everywhere retail

The corporate battles of 2023

Disrupting real estate markets

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

Class action: Sameness of interest is a given

The darkness of trivialisation

Topics : BS Opinion Labour laws

First Published: May 29 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Modern Times redux

labourers, migrant labourers, labour law
5 min read

Disrupting real estate markets

Illustration
6 min read

The Turkish question

Erdogan
3 min read

Far from risk-less

White House
3 min read

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

US Visa
5 min read

Most Popular

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

US Visa
5 min read

Suggestions of influential persons on trade policy and their scrutiny

trade, trade deals
3 min read

Disrupting real estate markets

Illustration
6 min read

Modern Times redux

labourers, migrant labourers, labour law
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon