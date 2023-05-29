Modern Times redux

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
A week ago, news reports trickled in about Wistron shutting down its iPhone assembly production in India and shifting its other manufacturing operations to countries like Vietnam and Mexico. There may have been profitability pressures at stake — and an inability to compete with the larger Apple suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron. The Tata group is now stepping into the void by buying out the entire Wistron plant on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
It remains to be seen whether the Tata group is able to run the unit profitably and in a sustainable manner. Beyond the usual business imperatives, there is also the issue of a record of poor industrial relations — something that doesn’t get sufficient attention these days.
Less than three years ago, violence erupted at Wistron’s factory when, according to the police complaint, “5,000 contract labourers and 2,000 unknown culprits vandalised the factory”. Now, violence of this ki
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or