Modi 3.0, T&C apply

After 23 years in power, 13 of them in Gujarat as chief minister, this will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first experience of governing in an environment of contested politics.

The most fiercely contested new space will be the 18th Lok Sabha, set to convene later next week. Despite the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) comfortable majority, the rejuvenated and united Opposition INDIA bloc will match the numbers and throat-power of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr Modi, and the BJP under him, has never had to deal with such a challenge either in the Gujarat Assembly or in New