Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Modi 3.0, T&C apply

A changed reality for Modi govt in its 3rd innings is by no means rise of a new phenomenon. It's a return to old normal where even majorities had to routinely wrestle with storied million mutinies

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Nitish, NDA meeting
Premium

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
After 23 years in power, 13 of them in Gujarat as chief minister, this will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first experience of governing in an environment of contested politics.

The most fiercely contested new space will be the 18th Lok Sabha, set to convene later next week. Despite the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) comfortable majority, the rejuvenated and united Opposition INDIA bloc will match the numbers and throat-power of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr Modi, and the BJP under him, has never had to deal with such a challenge either in the Gujarat Assembly or in New
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion NATIONAL INTEREST Shekhar Gupta Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon