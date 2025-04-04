Mr Bharat, India, Bharat: Patriotism through Manoj Kumar's cinematic lens

One approach to understanding how Indian nationalism or patriotism has evolved over the past six decades is by looking at how cinema, especially Bollywood, has defined it in different eras.

The passing away of “Bharat” Manoj Kumar (born Harikrishna Giri Goswami, July 24, 1937) at 87 gives us that moment to reflect. He, more than any other actor, defined patriotism, nationalism, good citizenship, lawful living, and a virtuous lifestyle. Playing diverse characters under his chosen name, Bharat, he portrayed the perfect Indian. That was three decades before Kamal Haasan, playing a similar character, Hindustani, in 1996, gave us a more