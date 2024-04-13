Business Standard
Mr Techie goes to the polls

Chandrasekhar paid the price for being an early mover in a business that was at best perilous. The business had to be sold for an undisclosed sum

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Aditi Phadnis
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has many throwaway lines to his credit. But the most memorable one has to be his declaration during a TV discussion that “it is the fundamental right of journalists to be wrong”.

As he contests his first Lok Sabha election, he may be fighting one of the most challenging battles in his life. Whether he wins or not, Thiruvananthapuram will likely never see such an interesting contest again.
 
Mr Chandrasekhar’s transition from being a techie to becoming a public servant in India has been a long, chequered journey. His father, Air Commodore M K Chandrasekhar, was highly regarded in
Topics : Rajeev Chandrasekhar Lok Sabha elections Indian Air Force Electronics industry

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

