Navigating the era of high US tariffs: How India can limit the damage

US President Donald Trump has shocked his trading partners with tariffs that he prefers to call “reciprocal” — though there is nothing reciprocal about them. These tariffs are calculated by arbitrarily halving the figure obtained by dividing the US trade deficit with a country by US imports from it, defying all reason and logic. The economic interests of smaller economies have suffered more as a result.

These “reciprocal” tariffs have created uncertainty and disruption in world trade, violating established norms and principles of international trade — including the fundamental World Trade Organization (WTO) principles of most-favoured nation (MFN) treatment, national