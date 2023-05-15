Needed: A sustainable blue economy

Its resources support the global economy through fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, energy, and transport. While we may not be living in the ocean, we are definitely living off it!

Looking at this marvellous sight, I could not help but wonder how critical the ocean is to our own lives. Covering more than 70 per cent of the earth’s surface, it contains 97 per cent of the planet’s water, providing us food, regulating the climate, and generating most of the oxygen we breathe.