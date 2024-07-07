NEET's problems: Look deeper

Failures in the operations of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have aroused much ire. It is possible to think about the NEET problem statement and improve its implementation. We should peel the layers of the onion and go deeper. Why should every medical college in India be subject to central control of how it admits students? Why is there so little medical education?

Our first instinct is: We have a failure of operations, so let’s go do the operations better. We can add more policemen and armoured cars to protect the papers from leaking. This