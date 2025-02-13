Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / New income-tax law: A case for simplification in language and format

New income-tax law: A case for simplification in language and format

Over the years, several attempts have been made to reform Income Tax Act, the first being between 1986 and 1991, second in 1996, third in 2010 in the form of Direct Taxes Code (DTC), and then in 2017

income tax
Premium

R N Parbat
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax Act, 1961 replaced the Income Tax Act of 1922 following the recommendations of the Law Commission in 1958 and the Direct Tax Administration Enquiry Committee. The taxation philosophy of the time is best summarised in the 1962 Budget Speech, where the finance minister emphasised that tax policy was not just about raising revenue but also about augmenting savings, promoting exports, ensuring a balanced economy, and achieving social justice. 
Following this philosophy, over the decades, several exemptions/deductions were introduced by amending the Act, such as deductions for export income, setting up industries in specified areas/ specified sectors, expenditure
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Income tax BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon