Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

No more gawking at gay leaders, people

The rising acceptance of gay leaders has taken the sting out of stories outing them

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Representative Picture

Suveen Sinha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 10:00 PM IST
In 2016, Gawker Media was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy when it lost a case against Terry Gene Bollea, whom regular readers of this newspaper are unlikely to recognise as the wrestler known better by his trade name, Hulk Hogan. It later turned out Mr Bollea’s lawsuit — he had sued Gawker for publishing a sex tape — was financed by Peter Thiel.

Mr Thiel, a well-regarded entrepreneur and investor from the Silicon Valley in the United States, was upset with Gawker, which, nine years previously, had written about his being gay. That was the sort of thing Gawker did,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Same-sex marriage in India: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

In 3:2 verdict, SC bench backs off from recognising same sex marriage

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Latest LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on same-sex marriage today

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

Survival and growth of FPOs

Reconfiguration of global trade and FDI

Buyer not bound by one-sided contract

How technology is changing the office: Cubicle to wall colours and lighting

Topics : BS Opinion Gawker Media Bankruptcy sex tape

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon