No more gawking at gay leaders, people

In 2016, Gawker Media was pushed to the brink of bankruptcy when it lost a case against Terry Gene Bollea, whom regular readers of this newspaper are unlikely to recognise as the wrestler known better by his trade name, Hulk Hogan. It later turned out Mr Bollea’s lawsuit — he had sued Gawker for publishing a sex tape — was financed by Peter Thiel.

Mr Thiel, a well-regarded entrepreneur and investor from the Silicon Valley in the United States, was upset with Gawker, which, nine years previously, had written about his being gay. That was the sort of thing Gawker did,