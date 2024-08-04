No rate cut, but dovish undertone likely

On August 1, in a closely-run decision, the Bank of England lowered its main interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 5 per cent, marking the first rate cut since the Covid pandemic outbreak in March 2020. In a five-to-four verdict, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey joined four other policymakers in bringing the rate down from a 16-year high.

The decision to cut interest rates is "an important moment in time", Bailey said, but warned people not to expect a sharp fall in the policy rate in the coming months.

The day before, the US Federal Reserve’s