No success in succession: Cong infighting may delay DK Shivakumar's rise

Is it always a good idea to announce your retirement in advance? Maybe in chalking out corporate succession plans. But in politics maybe not. It is possible that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s gambit to snag the chief ministership of Karnataka in 2023 — “this is the last election I will be fighting” — paid off at the time. But looking at the state of the government in Karnataka today, despite winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly (137 now after byelection victories), which is a kind of a landmark for the ruling Congress after 1989, you wouldn’t think so.

