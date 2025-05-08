No, the global economy isn't falling apart despite Trump's shocks

Since April 2 — the day President Donald Trump declared as “Liberation Day” — we have been told that the world economy is headed for a massive setback and markets for a meltdown.

Mr Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on some 180 countries and territories. On April 9, he declared a 90-day pause on these tariffs for all countries except China. Since then, he has raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 145 per cent. The Chinese have retaliated with a 125 per cent tariff on imports from the US.

President Trump is confident that tariffs with all countries, including China, will