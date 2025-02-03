Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Nuclear focus promising but risky; strong regulatory measures key

Nuclear focus promising but risky; strong regulatory measures key

While accelerating nuclear adoption and private sector involvement, the government must ensure strong regulatory measures to maintain safety

Nuclear
Premium

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

That the government has warmed up to nuclear energy can be deduced from the fact that it found mention in successive Union Budgets. The final Budget for FY2024-25 had talked of small modular reactors (SMRs) — essentially small nuclear power plants with a capacity of less than 300 Mw (e) — and the need to partner with the private sector in research and development. The current Budget proposals build on that by talking of a 100 Gw (e) target by 2047 and at least five SMRs being ready and operational by 2033. These are bold steps, given that while SMRs
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Nuclear energy BS Opinion energy sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon