Oil industry makes the digital leap to cut costs and lift efficiency

The fossil fuel industry is going digital, even as many believe that its era has ended. Renewable energy may be expanding, but oil and gas remain the centre of the global geopolitical theatre. Amid worries about its role in greenhouse emissions, the industry continues to pump out black gold with more than a little help from digital and emerging technologies.

It is doubling down on new technologies to improve quality and efficiency in extractions. In many cases, technology is helping the industry to accelerate sustainable and low-waste operations. Digital oilfields represent a strategic transformation in the oil & gas sector,