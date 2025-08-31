Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Oil industry makes the digital leap to cut costs and lift efficiency

Oil industry makes the digital leap to cut costs and lift efficiency

Fossil fuel companies are setting up digital oilfields to improve efficiency, cut costs, and enhance customer satisfaction amid focus on renewable energy­

oil sector
premium

The Indian oil and gas industry has also embraced technology: from discovery to delivery.

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The fossil fuel industry is going digital, even as many believe that its era has ended. Renewable energy may be expanding, but oil and gas remain the centre of the global geopolitical theatre. Amid worries about its role in greenhouse emissions, the industry continues to pump out black gold with more than a little help from digital and emerging technologies. 
It is doubling down on new technologies to improve quality and efficiency in extractions. In many cases, technology is helping the industry to accelerate sustainable and low-waste operations. Digital oilfields represent a strategic transformation in the oil & gas sector,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Oil industry renewable energy Digital transformation Automation BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon