Opportunity trumps tariffs: Navigating the web of Trump's trade policies

US President Donald Trump’s America First stance has increased trade policy uncertainty and threatens to disrupt the global trade order. A web of tariffs is being wielded to correct what the US sees as unfair and unbalanced trade. How will this affect India?

Three aspects of Mr Trump’s trade policy agenda appear negative for India.

Reciprocal tariffs: President Trump has called for imposing reciprocal taxes on countries with unfair trade practices. These tariffs will not only mirror tariffs imposed by partner countries on US goods, but also consider other factors seen as discriminatory, including value-added taxes and non-tariff barriers, such