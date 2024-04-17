Our forgotten neighbour

Myanmar shares over 1,600 km of border with India, spread across four northeastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. But one hears little about the country, especially since the coup by the Myanmar Army (Tatmadaw), led by General Min Aung Hlaing, on February 1, 2021, which seized control from the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy led by Aung San Suu Kyi (Daw Suu). So, what’s been happening since? But before that, a quick recap of Myanmar’s governmental history may be helpful.



After about 15 years of post-independence democracy, the long reign of military juntas