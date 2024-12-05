Overbearing secondary market: Time for business channels to refocus

The capital market in India has been booming for quite some time now. The swift recovery following the steep downturn of 2020 and the growth thereafter have been remarkable. Retail investors have flooded the market, with the number of demat accounts increasing by over 300 per cent in the past four years. A significant proportion of these investors are not well-versed in the market and have been lured by the prospect of making quick money.

This has created its own challenges. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been cautioning investors to be careful while investing. Of late,