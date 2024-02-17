Pakistan Army & art of elections

Well over a week since the Pakistan election results, we still can’t say who won or lost. Nor can we say who’s going to form the government — the winners, the losers, or a combination of the winner and some or all of the losers. That last scenario seems the likeliest.

As this tamasha plays out, it provides us with a breather to raise a more substantive question: Has democracy won or lost in this election in Pakistan?

Generally, it’s been accepted that each election has strengthened the democratic impulse in Pakistan, barring, of course, the odd “party-less” one (there were a