Pedigree, past & present

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Sir Ivan Menezes (1959-2023), who just passed away, was a wonderful man. I might have met him socially, but did not know him personally at all. I definitely didn’t, or couldn’t have, gone to school or college with him.
About his many qualities, attributes and achievements, I read in the wonderfully touching obit by his batchmate, economist Arvind Subramanian, in this paper last Thursday. I take all of them to be true. It is just that I was momentarily intrigued by the obit writer’s concluding assertion that “Aristotle would have envied Ivan”.
Now, why would Aristotle envy Sir Ivan, who rose to be the global boss of Diageo, the big liquor company? I thought hard, and then the penny dropped. Of course, because silly Aristotle never got to go to Delhi’s St Stephen’s College. If only his parents had had the wherewithal to send Aristotle there, he might even have featured in the 1979 batch of economics honours g
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or