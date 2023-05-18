close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PLI footprint in India-China trade

India's goods imports from China during FY23 touched $98.5 billion, at a growth rate of 4.2 per cent, while India's global imports grew at 16.1 per cent during this fiscal year

Ajay Srivastava
china, export import, port, shipping, trade, deficit, investment, growth, economy, international
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Three data points indicate India’s imports from China are slowing: Lower electronics imports in FY23 than in FY22, lower growth in overall imports from China as against global imports, and a declining share of China in India’s imports in the past five years.
Is this an early sign of India’s inching away from many dependencies on China? Let’s see the details.
India’s import of electronics products (HS85) from China has decreased from $30.3 billion in FY22 to $27.6 billion in FY23. The slide is notable in electronics items, where the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme is operational. For example, between FY22 and FY23, imports of solar cells, parts, etc. saw a decline of 70.9 per cent, laptops and PCs 23.1 per cent, and mobile phones 4.1 per cent.
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

China's biggest export hub struggles to stay afloat amid uncertainties

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

India-China trade at $135.98 bn in 2022. Trade deficit crosses $100 bn mark

Centre likely to announce measures to curb Chinese imports in Budget 2023

Gems and jewellery exporters feel the heat of govt curbs on gold imports

The cultural markers of urbanisation

Towards a National Innovation System

The Ficci-Frames diary

The next step in climate efforts

Needed: A sustainable blue economy

Topics : BS Opinion India china trade Indian export

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Logistics makes the world go around

Logistics
6 min read
Premium

Questions about ONDC

ONDC
3 min read
Premium

Measuring success

Illustration
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation
2 min read
Premium

Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Praveen Sood
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The cultural markers of urbanisation

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon