Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ports shipping lines may charge more for fighting climate change

The global shipping industry that is responsible for about 3 per cent of the global GHG emissions and carries nearly 90 per cent of international cargo is one such

Ports shipping lines may charge more for fighting climate change
Premium

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held at  Dubai is hailed as successful and historic because all the 198 countries signed up to the final declaration and for the first time,  all the  countries were asked to transition away from fossil fuels. 

No such declaration can satisfy all the constituencies and doubts can always be raised regarding whether the countries, especially the rich ones who are responsible for most of the greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions and consequent global warming, will honour their pledges. However, the heartening news is that industries in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Adani Ports Q2 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,761 cr; revenue up 27%

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

MSC arm acquires 49% in Adani Ennore Container Terminal for Rs 247 cr

Improved capacity, reduced turnaround time: India's ports mean business

Creating a balance sheet for every Indian

An uneasy climate alliance

Stocks: New players, old behaviour

The good and not so good of Indian banking story

DDA & the market's revenge

Topics : Climate Change OPINION container shipments Paris Climate Change Agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon