Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Possible outcomes of India-UK trade deal

India faces complex negotiations ahead that could restrict domestic policy space and economic interests

Trade deal, FTA
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Srivastava
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 9:49 PM IST
In a telephonic conversation on March 12, the Prime Ministers of India and the UK agreed to work towards the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA). We can expect the India-UK FTA to be signed soon after a new government is formed in India post-elections.

For the UK, the FTA is part of a strategy to establish new trade partnerships following its departure from the European Union. Meanwhile, India is concluding new FTAs in fast-track mode, as if to change its image of becoming protectionist. The shift came after India suddenly withdrew from the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Will India reassess its position on China-backed Asian trade bloc RCEP?

India evaluating implications of FTA as Bangladesh mulls RCEP membership

Aatmanirbhar Bharat successful because India stayed out of RCEP: Mahajan

The importance of Asean for India

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

How to save the pandemic treaty

The state of state budgets

Indian cities cry out for UMTA

Tale of two crossovers

Where is the debt?

Topics : Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership India UK relation UK trade ranking free trade agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon