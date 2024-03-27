Possible outcomes of India-UK trade deal

In a telephonic conversation on March 12, the Prime Ministers of India and the UK agreed to work towards the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA). We can expect the India-UK FTA to be signed soon after a new government is formed in India post-elections.

For the UK, the FTA is part of a strategy to establish new trade partnerships following its departure from the European Union. Meanwhile, India is concluding new FTAs in fast-track mode, as if to change its image of becoming protectionist. The shift came after India suddenly withdrew from the 16-nation Regional Comprehensive