Poverty declines, but battle not over

Sony-Zee and the new media reality

NRF: What research should be funded?

TMS Ep479: MDI, privatisation drive stalled, jewellery stocks, and more

India saw significant decline in multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI

415 million Indians lifted out of poverty in 15 years: UNDP report

135 million escaped poverty in five years, says NITI Aayog report

As we mark 76 years of independence, the latest poverty numbers from the multidimensional poverty index (MDPI) for India for 2019-21 made me happy for two reasons. First, because they showed that about 415 million people have come out of poverty between 2005-06 and 2019-21. Second, because when I was responsible for the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP’s) Asia-Pacific work from 2008 to 2013, I had pushed hard for countries in the region to adopt the MDPI as a complement to the income- or consumption- expenditure-based poverty estimates. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific agreed, but India remained a holdout the

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com