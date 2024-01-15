Power for all

As reported by this newspaper on Monday, the government may set a deadline of March 2025 to achieve 24x7 electricity supply to households across the country. Notably, something close to 24x7 power has already been achieved, with an average of 23.5 hours of electricity being supplied to households in urban areas, and 22 hours or so to those in rural areas. However, this aggregate number conceals as much as it reveals. In certain parts of the country, the deficit is far more than two hours a day for much of the year. Closing the last remaining gap may be difficult
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper