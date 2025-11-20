Practice without AI: It helps build careful security and privacy habits

India’s software sector leads global delivery. That edge depends on teams that move fast and still think clearly. Here is how Indian teams can use AI assistants and still build independent, resilient engineers. A randomised controlled study by GitHub and collaborators found a clear speed gain. Developers using Copilot finished a real web task about 55 per cent faster than those without it. The trial timed how long it took to set up a basic web server. Participants did it faster with the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. Other trials and company tests also saw quicker code merges and better focus.