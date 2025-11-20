Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Practice without AI: It helps build careful security and privacy habits

Practice without AI: It helps build careful security and privacy habits

It helps build careful security, privacy, and performance habits

artificial intelligence, AI,
premium

Trained programmers using an AI helper wrote less safe code across many tasks, even as their confidence rose. This pattern is known as automation bias. | Image: Bloomberg

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s software sector leads global delivery. That edge depends on teams that move fast and still think clearly. Here is how Indian teams can use AI assistants and still build independent, resilient engineers. A randomised controlled study by GitHub and collaborators found a clear speed gain. Developers using Copilot finished a real web task about 55 per cent faster than those without it. The trial timed how long it took to set up a basic web server. Participants did it faster with the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. Other trials and company tests also saw quicker code merges and better focus.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon