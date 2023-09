These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

India and Canada must step back from the abyss

It's time for India to invest in maritime corridor through North Sea Route

Tax tribunal allows capital gain exemption in case of house purchase

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

In about a fortnight from today, the Union finance ministry will kick off the Budget exercise for 2024-25. The pre-Budget discussions to finalise the revised estimate (RE) for 2023-24 and

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com