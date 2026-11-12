Private capital helped build India's early infrastructure, can do so again

In 1849, the government offered private companies a guaranteed 5 per cent annual return on the capital they invested to build the railways, backed by free land and licences running up to 100 years. It was, in effect, an early and appropriate instrument for derisking a market that London investors knew nothing about. The confidence this created was remarkable. British capital flowed into the East Indian Railway (1849), the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (1849), and the Madras Railway (1853). Oversight in this era came from contracts. Each company’s terms were negotiated separately, with the government approving plans and regulating fares. There was no uniform statute governing fares or operations until the Indian Railways Act of 1890.

The results were remarkable. From a single 21-mile line in 1853, the network grew to roughly 9,000 miles by 1880. By 1912, the capital invested in the Indian railways stood at roughly ₹477 crore. This amount was cited in a paper titled “The Growth

Contribution of Colonial Indian Railways in Comparative Perspective”, co-authored by Dan Bogart, a prominent American economic historian at the University of California, Irvine. The capital of ₹477 crore in 1912, if compounded at 7.4 per cent a year (current 10-year G-Sec rate) over 114 years, would be about ₹16.3 trillion in today’s terms.

If the railways showed what private capital could do on a national scale, tramways showed what could be done at city level. Bombay’s first tram system was private: A company licensed under a Bombay Presidency law in 1874 to ply horse-drawn carriages. When it could not fund electrification, a new private company, the Bombay Electric Supply and Tramways Company (BEST), bought it out in 1905 and electrified the network by 1907. The city took it over only in 1947. Calcutta, Madras and Delhi followed with their own municipally licensed tramways between 1880 and 1908, run by private companies under municipal licences. They were built on an exclusive right to operate rather than a sovereign-backed return, along with a buy-back option that the city could exercise.

Electricity followed a similar city-by-city script. Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) lit its first lamps in 1897 under a 21-year licence covering just 5.64 square miles. Tata’s hydroelectric venture, incorporated in 1910, also ran India’s earliest long-distance bulk-power transmission, wheeling power from Khopoli, in the Western Ghats, to Bombay’s textile mills. Ahmedabad followed. The Ahmedabad Electricity Company was floated in 1913 by Bombay-based managing agency Killick, Nixon & Co, with textile baron Ambalal Sarabhai on its board. Then Surat happened in 1920. The Asansol-Raniganj coal belt got its own private power utility in 1919, when Andrew Yule, a British managing agency, set up Dishergarh Power Supply Company to power its collieries. The managing agencies, in short, were, in a way, India’s first private infrastructure entrepreneurs.

Not every sector was a success with private capital. In 1853 the government handed its flagship, the Bihar Canal Project, to a private promoter, the East India Irrigation and Canal Company. But by 1868, the government had to buy out the company for ₹10.5 lakh reportedly due to non-performance.

Aviation offers an interesting modern-day parallel. The government built the aerodromes (Calcutta, Allahabad and Bombay in 1924, and Juhu in 1928), while private companies flew the aircraft. Tata launched its Airlines in 1932 out of a palm-thatched hut in Juhu; Govan Bros Ltd floated Indian National Airways in 1933 with ₹3 million of private capital. In 1938 Indian National Airways won a 10-year Empire Air Mail Scheme deal guaranteeing “a minimum income along with an operating subsidy”, a structure strikingly close to the route guarantees used to launch regional air service under India’s UDAN scheme today.

The eventual transition to state ownership, largely completed for the railways by 1944 and for utilities over the following decades, is often told as the end of the story: Private capital’s retreat. However, private capital had done what it was brought in to do: Proving the possibilities of private funding, building and operating assets, and training generations of Indian engineers and managers. Managing agencies like Andrew Yule, Bird & Co, Jardine, and James Finlay too played a pioneering role in building India’s coal, tea, mines and jute economies alongside this infrastructure rollout.

Thus, 150 years ago, private capital proved itself capable of building the rails and power lines of a growing economy. It is a legacy modern India would do well to claim with pride, and to build on with even greater ambition.

The writer is an infrastructure expert. He is also founder & managing trustee of The Infravision Foundation.With research inputs