Private lives, public markets

Gautam Singhania recently put out a statement announcing his decision to divorce Nawaz, his wife of 32 years ( https://twitter.com/ SinghaniaGautam ). Given the “unsubstantiated rumour-mongering and gossip” that preceded this announcement, he requested that this personal decision be respected, allowing the family the privacy needed to sort through the various issues. We will do so.

His announcement, however, is an opportunity to consider questions about how “private” the lives of listed company chief executive officers (CEOs) ought to be, as well as what companies should disclose and when.

A CEO’s divorce can affect the company in many ways. First, a divorce may impact the CEO’s efficiency, focus, and energy level. There is a growing body of work that suggests