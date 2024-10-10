Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Ratan Tata's passing marks end of an era for an iconic leader and visionary

Ratan Tata's passing marks end of an era for an iconic leader and visionary

What set him apart was his pioneering spirit and profound love for the country

Ratan Tata with his adopted dogs at Bombay House, the Tata headquarters | Photo: Ratan Tata’s social media handle
Premium

Ratan Tata with his adopted dogs at Bombay House, the Tata headquarters | Photo: Ratan Tata’s social media handle

Jamshyd Godrej
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The passing of Ratan Tata marks the loss of not only an iconic leader but also a global visionary whose influence extended far beyond business. He was a unique figure, celebrated for his sharp business acumen paired with deep empathy—an extraordinary balance not easily achieved. I admired him greatly for that.

Leading a conglomerate valued at over $100 billion is no small feat, yet Ratan Tata’s personal passions never took a backseat. His dedication to solving global environmental challenges, mentoring future leaders, and caring for stray animals brought a deeply human dimension to his industrialist persona.

What set him
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Ratan Tata Tata group Ratan Tata Tata Sons shareholding

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon