Reaching new policy heights: Mission Karmayogi to reshape bureaucracy

For over two decades, various government committees—spanning different political dispensations — recommended the corporatisation of the 200-year-old Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to modernise operations. In 1985, the UK corporatised its Royal Ordnance Factories, the precursor to the OFB. Despite this clear model, India decided to corporatise OFB only in 2020, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the challenges of policymaking. Another example is the protracted journey of India’s data protection law, which has been under discussion since 2015 but remains unimplemented after nine years.

Policymaking’s inherent complexities can sometimes delay decision-making, impacting overarching development objectives. By addressing these challenges, we