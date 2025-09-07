Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rebuilding trust: Banks no longer 'deaf' to unclaimed depositors' voice

Rebuilding trust: Banks no longer 'deaf' to unclaimed depositors' voice

Initiative should not only be seen as a financial project but a way to build citizens' trust in the banking system

While banks are struggling to collect low-cost deposits, they fail to safeguard the funds of their existing customers. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

On August 28, Nagaraju Maddirala, secretary in the department of financial services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, asked the chiefs of public-sector banks (PSBs) to host block-level events and a nationwide campaign to return depositor money lying in “DEAF” accounts.
 
DEAF stands for Depositor Education and Awareness Fund. Established in 2014, this is a fund of unclaimed deposits in banks, demand drafts, and other financial instruments that have been inactive or dormant for at least 10 years. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) manages this corpus. Banks transfer such unclaimed deposits every year to the RBI,
