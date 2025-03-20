Recasting India's infra ambitions as NIP, NMP near end of their tenure

In many ways, the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) mimics the five-year planning process of the erstwhile Planning Commission, in that it provides a five-year sector-wise investment plan for the country.

The NIP was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in August 2019. To develop the NIP, a high-level task force was constituted under the chairmanship of the secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). The task force’s final report for the financial years 2021-25 was released by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 29, 2020, with a projected infrastructure investment of ₹111 trillion for the five-year