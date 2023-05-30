Recycling permanent magnets for rare earths

Why is the production of rare earth permanent magnets so important? These are essential for practically all electronics: Computers, laptops, mobiles, TVs, etc. These are also essential in automobiles (and even more so for electric vehicles), solar cells, wind turbines, defence, aerospace, etc. Military applications of permanent magnets include guidance systems for missiles and smart bombs, electric motors for ships and submarines, and sensors for surve

On Technology Day this year, India’s first facility to produce rare earth permanent magnets was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Visakhapatnam. This plant, belonging to public sector Indian Rare Earths Ltd, is based on indigenous reduction-diffusion technology developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, and it produces samarium-cobalt (SaCo) rare earth permanent magnet and neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets. This is a big step in the technology journey of the country.