Reforming the rating agencies

The paper attributes the bias to the location and origin of the staff of the credit rating agencies. The headquarters of credit rating agencies are located in the US. This itself contributes to the bias in favour of the US. Besides, they fear being legally sued by advanced economies for granting them ratings lower than what they think they deserve. A majority of the managers and analysts in the rating agencies have been trained at universities based in advanced economies, resulting in “group thin

A UN paper shows that the sovereign credit ratings assignments are influenced both by hard economic data and subjective judgements, resulting in a bias in favour of the advanced economies. The EMDEs perennially receive ratings below what ought to be dictated by their economic performance and resilience.