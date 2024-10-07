Reliance-Disney merger holds promise for media business, but details matter

The suspense is palpable. On August 28, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued a press release approving the “proposed combination” of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bodhi Tree Systems-owned Viacom 18 Media and The Walt Disney Company’s Star India. The very next day, on August 29, at RIL’s Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani welcomed Disney to the Reliance family. The press release, to which reams of coverage have been devoted, said, “The Commission approved the proposed combination subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications. Detailed order of the Commission will follow.”

As of October