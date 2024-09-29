Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Resist real estate mania: Lessons from the Chinese property meltdown

Resist real estate mania: Lessons from the Chinese property meltdown

The stance of financial policy must not be to prevent lending against the field of real estate. It must be to support the financing that induces ample supply, which will keep real estate prices down

Many people are fascinated by investing in real estate. The typical middle-class dream is to buy three houses: One to live in, one for a child, and one as an investment. Land enthusiasts say “the thing about investing in land is that they aren’t maki
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ajay Shah
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Many people are fascinated by investing in real estate. The typical middle-class dream is to buy three houses: One to live in, one for a child, and one as an investment. Land enthusiasts say “the thing about investing in land is that they aren’t making any”.

The case for land investment, however, is a bit dubious. There aren’t enough people in India to use the land area. If we generously assume each individual uses 100 square metres totally (across residential and commercial), the land required for the full population of 1.4 billion people is 4.2 per cent of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Real Estate China market meltdown Realty

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon