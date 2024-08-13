Rethinking the Broadcast Bill

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s decision to hold back the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024, is welcome news.

Television broadcasting, as we know it, has been in genteel decline for a few years now. From about 200 million homes (960 million people) in 2019, it now reaches 176 million homes (845 million people). Going by the annual FICCI-EY report, the business earned Rs 69,600 crore across advertising and pay revenue in 2023; down from Rs 78,700 crore in 2019. The last few years have been marked by consolidation — Disney acquired Star India, Reliance took a majority