Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Return of bad ideas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, campaigning in the ongoing elections without their usual big ideas, are locked in a race to the bottom with the Opposition with unimaginative politics

election, politician, politics
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shekhar Gupta New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us
For a quarter-century now, a pattern has emerged in our electoral cycle where three important states go to the polls about six months before the general elections. While it is tempting and fashionable to call these the semifinals before the big final next summer, it is also erroneous. As we have known since 2003, these elections usually provide utterly misleading cues about the general elections. You can, however, often find in these polls bigger ideas that will dominate national politics in the years to follow.

This ongoing campaign, however, has marked the return of a season of small ideas, usually as bad as those we have seen before. Some even worse. If these go on to define our politics in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

State Assembly polls LIVE: Campaigning to end today at 6 pm in Rajasthan

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

The game suffers a rout

A million dollar arm candy

The enduring spirit of Nepal

Why Indian Railways needs to evolve new business plan and revisit pricing

The issue with Sam Altman's return to OpenAI

Topics : Narendra Modi BS Opinion state elections Lok Sabha

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon